Saints Add James Barrett As Assistant Coach

LIBERAL, Kan. - Seward Count Head Coach Jason Sautter announced the addition of James Barrett to his coaching staff on Tuesday, becoming the Saints new Assistant Coach after Luke Adams received the head coach job at New Mexico Junior College. Barrett comes to Seward County after two years as the coach of the New York Rens AAU program. Barrett's responsibilities included travel logistics which includes securing transportation, hotel registrations and meals. He helped organized in game preparations through opponent scouting and schedule responsibilities. He also developed practice schedules for the entire seasons. He was also the Founder and CEO of Unsigned Hype Senior Games. Unsigned Hype Senior Games provided a platform and recruitment opportunities for Junior College Coaches. He provided collegiate coaches with backgrounds and contact information for each participant. Barrett's coaching career started at Western Texas as an assistant coach. He was responsible for on and off campus recruiting. He prepared scouting reports through film breakdown and developed and implemented an athletic strength and conditioning program. He went on to become an assistant coach at the prestigious Abraham Lincoln High School in Brooklyn, NY. While at Lincoln HS, Barrett assisted in the development of daily practice plans and development of the players, amongst other things. During his time at Lincoln, the team captured the NYC PSAL Basketball Championship. Born in Brooklyn, New York, he attended Abraham Lincoln High School. He went on to play basketball at Howard College in Big Spring, Texas where he received his Associate's degree. He continued his basketball career at Division I Sam Houston State, where he received his Bachelor's degree.