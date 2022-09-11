PSAL TOP 150 EXPOSURE CAMP

WHO:

The top 150 boys and girls varsity high school basketball players regardless of class from our PSAL (Public School Athletic League)

WHAT:

The first annual 2022 PSAL Exposure Camp is the only event of its kind. Not only will we feature our best PSAL high school teams competing scrimmage style. Our coaches will consist of former NBA or college players that once walked the same hallways as our youth.

WHERE:

Uncommon Charter High School & Achievement First Brooklyn High School

1485 Pacific Street, Brooklyn, NY 11218

WHEN:

September 17, 2022. 9:00 AM - 5:00 pm

WHY:

Over 40,000 students compete in one or more of PSAL’s 25 varsity sports. The goal of our league is to educate in physical fitness, character development, and socialization skills through an athletic program. This event will be the first steps to a long road to a successful year.


CONTACT:
Ray Haskins, Executive Director of PSAL -Rhaskins2@schools.nyc.gov
Dwayne Morton, Basketball Czar – Dmorton2@schools.nyc.gov
Brenda Morgan, Sports Coordinator- BMorgan2@schools.nyc.gov
 
PARTICIPATING TEAMS

EAST

1.) SOUTH SHORE
2.) CANARSIE
3.) EAGLE ACD. II
4.) JOHN BOWNE
5.) CAMPUS MAGNET
6.) MONROE
7.) WINGS ACD
8.) JEFFERSON

NORTH

1.) MURRY BERGTRAUM
2.) BKLYN LAW & TECH
3.) TRANSIT TECH
4.) STEVENSON
5.) SUSAN WAGNER
6.) CURTIS
7.) CONSTRUCTION
8.) CARDOZO

WEST

1.) BKLYN COLLEGIATE
2.) FOREST HILLS
3.) BAYSIDE
4.) FRANCIS LEWIS
5.) MCKEE
6.) WHEELS
7.) GRADY
8.) BOYS & GIRLS

SOUTH

1.) ROBESON
2.) UNCOMMON
3.) ACHIEVEMENT 1ST
4.) LINCOLN
5.) LEHMAN
6.) SPRINGFIELD
7.) EAGLE ACD. III
8.) BRANDIES?
 
According to PSAL Basketball Czar Tiny Morton, "We have to postpone the event until all our student athletes have taken their 2nd covid shot. I have a new date in October. However I must assure all our student/Athletes are fully vaccinated. "
 
Athletes were fully vaccinated last year
 
