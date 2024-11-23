LuHi vs Stepinac: The Scrimmage

WHITE PLAINS, NY - On Saturday, with former NBA stars Carmelo Anthony and Theo Ratliff watching their sons play against each other, Long Island Lutheran and Archbishop Stepinac scrimmaged against each other.



To be clear, this means that there were 6 periods as opposed to four quarters and that the bench players played in periods three and six It also meant that after each period the score was re-set back to 0 – 0 and players did not foul out.



That being said, it was a packed house with playoff intensity and while scrimmages are meant for teams to finetune offenses, defenses, etc. before the regular season, and not for win/loss, LuHi and Stepinac were clearly looking to dominate and win in every period.



Here is an overview.



Period One

Stepinac Starters break out early with offense from Jasiah Jervis and Hassan Koureissi and perimeter play from Adonis Ratliff. Nigel James kept LuHi within striking range, but Stepinac would lead from start to finish and win period one, 19 – 13 (Stepinac).



Period Two

In the second period, Lutheran starters adjusted with MJ Madison and Dylan Mingo leading the way. A momentum shifting slam dunk by Nico Onyekwere gave LuHi an edge that they exploited. Solid play from Mingo and James extended LuHi’s advantage, while withstanding a trifecta of three pointers from Darius Ratliff. 21 – 4 (L.I. Lutheran)



Period Three

Stepinac Bench wins, (20 – 18)



Period Four

LuHi starters bolted out to an early lead as both squads began to settle to playing against each other. Recent Syracuse commit Kiyan Anthony found his rhythm for LuHi as the team put forth a balanced attack en route to an impressive 23 – 16 win punctuated by another show stopping dunk by Onyekwere.



Period Five

Koureissi tied the game at 4 points apiece with 5 minutes left in the period. Unfortunately, Stepinac starters were stuck on four for 3 minutes while LuHi piled on a few points courtesy of James and won, (16 – 11.



Period Six

In the final period Stepinac’s bench defeated LuHi’s bench (15 – 13).